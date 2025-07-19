Giulia Won't Forgive Herself If She Doesn't Compete At WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner and Giulia has her sights set on something that no other woman has had the honor of doing to date. That is simply defending her Women's United States Championship on a Premium Live Event.
The Beautiful Madness is the already the third woman to hold that title, with all prior defenses and victories having taken place on either Friday Night SmackDown or Saturday Night's Main Event.
Giulia spoke to ABEMA this week and said she is absolutely hoping to get an invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' this year. Especially with SummerSlam moving to two nights for the first time in the event's history.
"It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger. I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match.”
If given the opportunity to compete on either Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium, Giulia is promising to reveal a few tricks that she's had hidden up her sleeves.
"The most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look. Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”
Even with a two night event, it will be interesting to see if there's enough room on the card for Giulia to defend her Women's United States Championship, which was the lone women's title to not be put up for grabs at Evolution last weekend in Atlanta.
If SummerSlam follows the WrestleMania 41 model, then there could be upwards of 14 matches across the entire weekend. Every other Women's Championship is already set to be defended with eight matches currently official for the show.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
