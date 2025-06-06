Goldberg Confirms WWE Retirement Match, Reveals Injury Setbacks During Training
Goldberg has shared an update on his physical status ahead of his upcoming WWE retirement match.
WWE recently announced three shows for its Atlanta Takeover weekend next month, with The Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event set for July 12, and the all-women’s Evolution premium live event on July 13.
With Goldberg playing football at the University of Georgia and being billed from Atlanta during his professional wrestling career, many fans have speculated that Saturday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena could be headlined by Goldberg’s final match in a WWE ring.
On a recent edition of his CarCast podcast, the four-time World Champion confirmed that he knows the date for the match this year, but he also revealed some injury setbacks during his training.
Goldberg mentioned the wear and tear on his body due to his age and past injuries, noting that it has had a significant impact on him getting ready for his in-ring return.
“It makes it extremely difficult to get prepared without going overboard,” Goldberg said. “I hurt myself a couple times in the past three months. But, I pulled back.”
He also opened up on the specifics of those injuries.
“I’m extremely limited because of my left knee—I can’t run,” he said. “And I’ve been working around my shoulder that I haven’t been able to use for five years.”
Goldberg last wrestled in February 2022 at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While WWE has yet to mention his potential return on Raw or SmackDown, there have been hints at a possible showdown with Gunther.
Goldberg made an appearance at the Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta last October, with Gunther calling him a “one trick pony” and stating that he hoped the former WCW star was a "better father" to his son Gage than he was a professional wrestler. That led to Goldberg jumping the barricade to confront ‘The Ring General’ before WWE officials got between them.
Gunther will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on next week’s Raw in Phoenix.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
