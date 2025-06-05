Triple H To Be Pushed Out Of WWE? Ex-Talent Believes The Signs Are Clear
Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman has a prediction on Triple H’s future with the company.
WWE’s Chief Content Officer has had a noteworthy year thus far in 2025, as he helped orchestrate John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time, and then captained the creative for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Of course, the latter of that group was not without its criticism, as the public perception of this year’s WrestleMania did not match the overwhelmingly positive reaction of WrestleMania 40 the previous year.
One of the reasons for that was the expected return of The Rock - who is also a TKO board member - after Cena “sold his soul” to The Final Boss, but instead, it was rapper Travis Scott who played a role in Cena’s record-setting 17th World title win against Cody Rhodes.
Rock later opened up on not appearing in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, where he seemed to take a subtle jab at the result by stating that he would have “finessed” a few things differently with the match.
Could the history between Triple H and Rock boil over to the point where Triple H is ousted by TKO? Coachman thinks so.
In a recent interview on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Coachman opened up on why he thinks there could be a falling out between Triple H and Rock.
"And from my time there and my time with the Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H,” Coachman said. “That does not go away. They've always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons.”
Coachman added that he had talked to two people close to the situation with “really good intel” who share his prognostication that “within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore.”
"I actually feel kind of bad for him because I've always really, really liked him,” Coachman said. “But look at what happened at WrestleMania. He gets inducted into the Hall of Fame for the third time. An hour and 37 minute speech at 1 in the morning.
“You're overscheduling the entire week, there's nothing free for fans to go to, and then at WrestleMania, you're going to disrespect Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin and walk them out with everybody else to give a wave to the crowd, and you get your own water music entrance right next to those guys."
Coachman began his WWE career in 2000 before departing the company in 2008. He returned to join the Raw commentary team in January 2018 and was part of the pregame broadcast for the XFL’s brief return a few years later before leaving WWE in 2021.
H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
