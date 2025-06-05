WWE Reportedly Finalizing Details For WrestleMania 42 Location
WWE is reportedly putting things in motion to make WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas a reality.
Fans were surprised when reports emerged a few weeks ago that New Orleans was no longer set to host the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ in 2026, despite the fact that The Rock announced on the February 21 edition of SmackDown that the event would return to the city for the first time since WrestleMania XXX in 2014.
Instead, New Orleans will now host WWE Money in the Bank next year.
The reason for the swap? WWE’s interest in returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a second straight year. And now, it appears that the logistical issues have been worked out to make that happen.
According to WrestleVotes, the two sides are “finalizing the remaining details” of the event after getting through a “key hurdle” of WWE trying to secure the Las Vegas Convention Center to replicate its event model from WrestleMania 41.
It is also stated that TKO “wasn’t sold” on Mandalay Bay’s available convention space, which led to the delay in the announcement following the shift from New Orleans.
WWE held events at multiple venues in the Las Vegas area during WrestleMania 41 week, including SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, Raw.
There were also non-wrestling events such as The Undertaker’s 1 DeadMAN Show, The Roast of WrestleMania hosted by comedian Tony Hinchliffe, WrestleMania After Dark featuring musical guests and WWE superstars, and much more.
WrestleMania 41 produced the largest gate in WWE history across both nights.
Speaking of cities bidding for WrestleMania, London mayor Sadiq Khan also made a recent pitch to Triple H and WWE for the biggest show of the year to go international for the first time.
WWE has yet to make an official announcement on any future WrestleMania locations.
