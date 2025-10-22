Tony Khan Shares His Thoughts On AEW Expanding Internationally
All Elite Wrestling has had several successful events outside the U.S., such as the series of All In PPV's, which were held in Wembley Stadium (and will be returning in 2026), that featured an insanely packed audience.
AEW President Tony Khan also recently confirmed to Z100 that AEW will be holding more shows internationally, as a couple of events during the upcoming Continental Classic — Dynamite and Collision — will be held in Manchester and Cardiff, respectively.
During an interview with Dean Moses of amNY, Khan spoke about expanding All Elite Wrestling across the globe, and especially holding more events elsewhere in Europe.
"I’m very interested in taking AEW and visiting more of Europe. I think there are more opportunities there. We’ve had great shows in the UK, particularly with shows in London. We’ve set records at Wembley Stadium, and we’ve had great events in Cardiff, Wales...I think that’s very attractive, just international expansion."- Tony Khan, amNY
AEW has done a great job with their shows in other countries such as Canada, England, Mexico, and Japan, but the fan base has been begging for shows to reach places like Germany, Ireland, France, and more, which all have die-hard wrestling fans.
Comparing WWE And AEW's International Events
No matter which promotion you prefer, it's hard to deny that WWE has done an amazing job reaching international audiences, due to their extensive travel schedule, which has taken them to places like Australia, France, Mexico, England, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia.
WWE, of course, has been at it significantly longer, which has enabled them to establish relationships with countries over many years, something that AEW has yet to be able to do.
AEW has also done amazing work within the United States, having put on successful shows in places like New York, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more. Tony Khan told amNY more about their work in New York specifically, and how great that has been.
"If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. There’s probably more wrestling fans in New York and around New York than anywhere else in the entire world. And that’s what’s really great about coming up here."- Tony Khan
AEW is still barely six years old at this point, and if Tony Khan and company keep going at the rate they are, international expansion will eventually come sooner rather than later.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Kurt Angle Reveals The Key Role Vince McMahon Played In His Early WWE Success
3 Reasons Why CM Punk Is The Only Choice To Replace Seth Rollins As World Heavyweight Champion
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Seth Rollins Finally Breaks His Silence After WWE Injury Announcement