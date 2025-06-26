Goldberg Reveals His Approach To Retirement Match With Gunther “I Don’t Give A F***"
Bill Goldberg could never be accused of subtlety in his career. And the former WCW Champion is maintaining his 1,000 mile per hour approach to his final ever match.
The WWE Hall of Famer will take on Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia next month. With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Goldberg will attempt to retire as champion and unseat The Ring General.
And, despite recently confirming that he had suffered several injury setbacks in training for his comeback, Goldberg has explained that it is "all or nothing" for his final bout.
In the most recent episode of Carcast, the 58-year-old said, “I don’t give a f**k how I feel walking out of there, I’ll be perfectly honest with you. This is all or nothing.
"At 58 and with the injuries that I’ve had, there’s no question that I’ve compromised a little bit, but like I said the other night, I don’t give a flying f**k if I walk in there with a football helmet and two knee braces and my arm in a sling — it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled and I won’t be 100%.
"I’m bringing it, that’s the only way I know how to go. When the clock ticks and it’s time to get in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m ready or not, because I better be ready.”
Goldberg has not competed in a WWE ring since he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 via technical submission. Before then he had competed on and off since a return against Brock Lesnar in November, 2016, winning the Universal Title twice, defeating Kevin Owens and the late Bray Wyatt, respectively.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hulk Hogan To Open New Bar Across From Historic New York Landmark
WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly In Line For Significant Push
Athena Paying Forward What Other Promoters Once Did For Her With New All Women's Show [Exclusive]
WWE 2K25 DLC 2 Release Drops Today; Includes NBA Guest Wrestlers, New Arenas & More