Athena Paying Forward What Other Promoters Once Did For Her With New All Women's Show [Exclusive]

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max

TOMORROW! Wed. 6/25



4-Way Match for the #1 Spot in the #AEWAllInTexas Casino Gauntlet@willowwrestles

vs

ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG

vs@thunderrosa22

vs@callmekrisstat



Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tkFLpWpKN4