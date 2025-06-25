Athena Paying Forward What Other Promoters Once Did For Her With New All Women's Show [Exclusive]
When the previous owners of Metroplex Wrestling decided it was time to put their facilities up for sale a few years back, reigning ROH Women's Champion Athena teamed up with some loyal MPX fans to purchase the independent promotion and keep the matches going.
The Texas-based company has been running out of Bedford for going on 15 years now and remains the only weekly wrestling show in the Lone Star State.
After spending the last four years learning to how best to balance her responsibilities as an AEW, ROH performer and as a promoter for her own company, Athena is ready for the next step with MPX. Later this summer, the Fallen Goddess will put on "Who Runs The World?". An all women's show that will feature some of the top performers the state of Texas has to offer.
"We're gonna start with our first show on August 9th, the next show in October and then go to a monthly format after that. We're looking at trying to get bigger venues outside of the building that we actually own, because we do have limited seating."
The Forever ROH Women's Champion sat down with The Takedown on SI this past week to discuss her new passion project, which is primarily designed to finally bring all of her fellow longhorn 'heavy hitters' together under one roof.
"Because Texas is so big, you have girls in San Antonio, you have women in West Texas, in El Paso, you have women in Dallas that haven't even touched, that haven't even met before and there's a whole bunch of dream matches in this effort."
Athena isn't messing around at all with her first card. In addition to bringing in the best of Texas, she's made room for a few women that national TV audiences will be familiar with. Including the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion.
"I love Masha [Slamovich] to death. She's such an amazing athlete. She's a little crazy, but she's gonna give you a thousand percent. Vert Vixen, just an amazing, amazing woman. Hyan, who's traveled all around the world, including her too. But then we have Abadon (freak out gesture), absolutely amazing as well. I've worked with them before. They have so much heart and passion for what we do, but all my heavy hitters for the announcement reside in Texas and I'm very excited."
Of course, it wouldn't be a big time wrestling show without a surprise or two mixed in, and Athena is promising that she indeed has a few tricks up her sleeve.
There is certainly no shortage of women's talent for a promoter like herself to choose from these days, which is a far cry from what the women's wrestling scene was a couple decades ago.
"When I was [first] wrestling, I feel like there were maybe like 50 to 75 women's wrestlers in the whole United States," Athena said. "Because of the evolution of women's wrestling, the revolution if you will, I feel like that number has exceeded expectations and I don't even think I can put a number on it."
The landscape of women's professional wrestling has certainly undergone a seismic shift over the last 20 years or so. There's been absolute explosion of female talent that will help give ventures like
"Who Runs The World?" every opportunity to be a smashing success.
While there is plenty that Athena still has left that she wants to accomplish in her own career, she takes great pride in being able to provide the female superstars of tomorrow with the kind of resources that were not readily available when she was first cutting her teeth in the business.
"My first year and a half, I didn't work anyone but men. And I love those guys. They made me the wrestler I am today. That's not a knock on them, but the first time I wrestled a woman, I believe it was this woman named Claudia in Dallas, then it was Jessica James, and I wrestled those two women for almost four years nonstop in Texas."
Athena's ultimate pipe dream is to be able to consistently provide women's wrestlers on the independent level a place where they can come and work on their skills, tell their stories, and showcase their talents to other promoters and pro wrestling fans.
"We don't have a lot of women in different positions in wrestling. This is my step to go there to be maybe a foothold as an owner, as a promoter." Athena said. "My goal is to give these women a platform so the world can get to know them and love them. Because I feel like there's just been a big hole missing since Shimmer went on a hiatus, since Mission Pro went on a hiatus."
The Fallen Goddess also realizes that some performers on the independent circuit are just in need of a promoter that is willing to take a chance on them. Like John Thorne from AIW, Danny Davis of AAW and others once did for her after she sent out countless emails and VHS tapes with nothing but a hope and prayer that someone would be interested in booking her on a show.
"They all took a risk on me and they saw something special in me... and I want to kind of push that forward," Athena said. "The thing I mostly learned about being a promoter myself and learning from promoters that I've worked with on every level, is [to just take a risk] on people that are trying to hone their craft. Taking a risk and kind of extending that hand out to pick them up."
More information on "Who Runs The World"?, including tickets and a possible streaming platform, will be made available as the inaugural event draws closer.
Folks who want to learn more about Metroplex Wrestling, Athena's reign as ROH Women's Champion and her desire for another match with Mercedes Moné, should check out our full conversation with Athena on The Takedown on SI YouTube channel.
