WWE 2K25 DLC 2 Release Drops Today; Includes NBA Guest Wrestlers, New Arenas & More
WWE 2K25 today dropped the latest DLC pack today, titled "Dunk & Destruction." The pack is the second of five to be released over the course of the year.
Last month, 2K dropped the first pack of the series, titled "New Wave," which saw the additions of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Motor City Machine Guns and more. Today's update includes the addition of Abyss (alongside his spike 2x4, Janice), The Great Khali, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Also added to the game today will be the Crown Jewel arena (which doesn't require the dlc pack purchase) and the WrestleMania 41 arena. However, it seems that the Allegiant Stadium arena is only available to those who purchased the WrestleMania 41 pack, according to the official WWE 2K25 X.com account.
Run it back to Sin City with the #WrestleMania 41 arena available tomorrow in #WWE2K25 for those who own the WrestleMania 41 Pack.- @WWEgames on X
Includes both daytime ☀️ and nighttime 🌙 versions.
Additional updates include 30 new moves and taunts plus Chapter Three of The Island, which includes a new robot version of Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss' Firefly Funhouse version, including a playable Lily Doll, Nikki Cross '23, and more.
The next scheduled dlc pack release, titled "Fearless Pack," is set to drop on July 3rd and will include New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and another special celebrity guest character. Additional packs to drop later in the year will include WWE legends like Road Dogg, Mark Henry, Jesse Venture, Sid Justice and more. More details can be found here.
