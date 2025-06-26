Hulk Hogan To Open New Bar Across From Historic New York Landmark
Hulk Hogan is synonomous with pro wrestling history inside of Madison Square Garden, and now he'll own a bar outside of it.
On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Hogan will be using his name and likeness for a new bar across the street from Madison Square Garden. The bar will be called "Slam" and according to the report, will feature "Hogan memorabilia, highlight reels of the 12-time World Champion, and a rooftop bar."
Page Six reports that the new Slam bar will have a wall of windows that faces Madison Square Garden. In addition, the project reportedly will cost $7 million.
Hogan won the WWF Championship for the first time inside Madison Square Garden and headlined the first-ever WrestleMania event in the same venue. Since then, WrestleMania has been held in the world's most famous arena on two other occasions -- WrestleMania 10 and WrestleMania 20.
Hogan entered the beer business in 2025, launching his Real American Beer brand. The former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer has appeared on Raw to promote the beer and the brand regularly runs advertising during WWE Raw on Netflix episodes.
