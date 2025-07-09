Goldberg Says He's Looking To Beat Respect Into Gunther At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Goldberg says that a key goal for his final match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is to beat some respect into the younger pro wrestling generation.
During an interview with 11Alive, Goldberg spoke about his final match, how his opponent came to be, and what he's going to do to Gunther on Saturday night.
“Well, as I said the other night on the show, I was vying for my retirement match and he just so happened to put himself in that spot. It could have happened to anybody that opened their mouth negatively about me and my family when we were there, back for the pay-per-view (Bad Blood).- Goldberg (h/t Fightful)
Goldberg continued, saying " I just want to make sure that this younger generation and he’s representing that younger generation respects us old guys and they must understand that we must command that respect forever because you never know what position they’re in or condition they’re in ... So you better watch your mouth and you, younger generation, man, look up to your elders, respect them because you never know what can happen.”
Goldberg is wrestling for the world championship against Gunther this weekend and the feud started when Gunther had choice words about Goldberg, his son, and his family at Bad Blood last year in Atlanta, Goldberg's hometown.
Goldberg confronted Gunther on WWE Raw and the match was set. Rumors and reports indicated that Goldberg would have his final match in the summer of 2025 and it's trending like this will be that final match.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC on Saturday. Other announced matches include LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre.
