Tony Khan Provides Update On Dr Britt Baker's AEW Status Ahead Of All In Texas
AEW President Tony Khan has now given an on the record update on the status of Dr. Britt Baker.
Amid a months-long hiatus from the company, reports surfaced earlier this month that the former AEW Women's Champion was actively seeking an early release from her contract. It didn't take long at all, however, for those close to Dr. Baker to deny those claims to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
Tony Khan held an All In Texas media call Tuesday afternoon and he told The Takedown on SI that he has never had any conversations with Dr. Baker about her departing the company and says that her absence - in part at least - is due to there only being so many open positions on each show.
“We have a great group of wrestlers that have not necessarily been on the show a lot, or even in some cases at all in 2025, that are very talented and we would like to work back in when the opportunity presents itself.”
While Khan believes that AEW has done a great job of utilizing as many stars as possible this year, he says it is incredibly valuable for a pro wrestling company to have depth. The AEW President says he has a very deep bench to call upon when needed to contribute in key spots, not too dissimilar from your favorite MLB on NFL team.
“That applies to a number of women and men that are not necessarily being featured right now, but we could bring in that would be a great focus on the show as those spots open up. And the timing is right to integrate different people into the show.”
One thing Khan isn't going to do is try to force someone into a situation that doesn't necessarily fit his current vision for the product. He did not confirm if or when Dr. Baker could return to action, but did leave the door open for her to come back at some point.
“I think Britt's a great example of somebody that's very, very talented and we could utilize in AEW in the right situation at the right time,” Khan said. “Just like in pro sports, when you have some really talented people that aren't necessarily starting every game at that point, it doesn't mean they won't be starting in the future.”
Dr. Britt Baker signed a 5-year contract extension during the fall of 2021, which means she has more than a year left on her deal. There's also the possibility that injury time is added on, which would keep her in All Elite Wrestling into 2027.
Britt last competed on the November 13, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, securing a win over Penelope Ford. Serena Deeb would then emerge to taught the D.M.D after her victory. It was angle meant to set up a future match between the two, which obviously never ended up getting booked.
