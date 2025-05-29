Goldberg’s Son Gets Matching Tattoo Amid Rumors Of WWE Retirement Match
Bill Goldberg’s son is trying to walk in the path of his father.
The WWE Hall of Famer has been the focus of lots of headlines amid speculation of his upcoming retirement match, with Goldberg himself stating he would step into the ring for the final time this year.
WWE recently announced an Atlanta Takeover weekend in July featuring three shows, and the expectation is that Goldberg’s retirement could take place in primetime on Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on July 12 at the State Farm Arena.
What we do know is that the three-time World Champion will be led to the ring by his son, Gage Goldberg, which was confirmed in a recent interview on the Claw Pod with Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
“There is one thing I can say about my match is that I will be proudly led out by my son.” If that is indeed the plan, then both Goldberg men are going to be sporting matching tattoos after Gage revealed via Instagram that he now has the same tribal ink as his father.
"Continuing the legacy@goldberg95," Gage wrote in his post, while his tattoo artist posted "Ushering in the second generation! @goldberg21_99 getting his father’s @goldberg95 iconic symbol." Goldberg then commented on the post saying, "What a day! Tattoo immortalized by my son and great rekindling of a friendship with the master tattoo artist! Mike Parsons."
Gage’s tattoo is on his right arm, while the WWE and WCW legend’s tattoo is on his left arm.
WWE.com did a special countdown of the top 20 tattoos in company history, with Goldberg’s tattoo ranking at No. 14 on the list.
Gage, who has made multiple appearances on WWE television throughout the years, currently plays college football for the University of Colorado.
Goldberg’s most recent match came in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
