WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Planning An Emotional Entrance For His Final Match
Bill Goldberg has been in possession of one of professional wrestling's most iconic entrances ever. But it may be getting an emotional twist for his final ever match.
The former WCW champion, who will be wrestling his retirement match this year, has revealed that his son, Gage, will walk him out when he bulldozes his way out of his changing room and down the arena hallways for the last time.
It is expected that the two-time WWE Universal Champion will wrestle his retirement match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia on July 12. It is also expected that Goldberg's opponent will be former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.
And, during a recent appearance on the Claw Pod with Marshall and Ross Von Erich, the 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer revealed his entrance would be a family affair.
“There is one thing that I can say about my match, is that I will be proudly led out by my son.”- Bill Goldberg
During the same conversation, Goldberg also shared that he wanted his final match to be in Israel.
“You guys know that I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel, but quite obviously because of the surroundings right now, over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel. But hey man, retired doesn’t mean dead by any stretch.”- Bill Goldberg
Goldberg does have quite the history in Atlanta, though. He played for both the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons and the city was the location of his first World Title victory, when he dethroned 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan as WCW Champion at the Georgia Dome, in 1998.
Gage Goldberg has followed his dad into football, albeit at a different school, instead representing the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders.
Gage has appeared multiple times on WWE television. Originally as a young pup in 2017 following his father's WrestleMania 33 loss against Brock Lesnar, and then during Goldberg's loss to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021, where he was attacked post-match by Lashley. Gage was then in the audience most recently alongside Goldberg sr at Bad Blood in Atlanta this past October, where a confrontation with Gunther took place.
(H/T Wrestling Observer for the transcription)
