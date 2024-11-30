Grayson Waller On Australian Talk Show Incident: "I Was Honestly Disrespected"
Grayson Waller was not pleased with being disrespected on an Australian morning talk show, and he had much more to say on the topic.
In an interview with “Casual Conversations with The Classic”, Waller discussed this incident and whether it was a work or a shoot.
“I don't think that either of them, kind of because - obviously I'm in a position where I'm not going to do anything to the guy, so I would say it was - it’s more real than show. Obviously, I'm having fun with it. They know that I'm having fun with it, but I was honestly upset. I was honestly disrespected,” Waller said.
Waller and LA Knight appeared on “Sunrise”, an Australian morning show in January, ahead of “Elimination Chamber” in Perth, Australia. Host Natalie Bell asked Knight if he would show her one of his signature moves, and suggested they do so on a member of the production staff. Knight stated that the request "wasn't for him" and asked Waller if he wanted to field it instead.
As a floor producer came over and started to mockingly warm up, Waller became agitated and said “I don’t think you understand, if I come over there, we’re going to have the police here, because I’m not going to give you some fake punch. Like I’m going to punch you straight in the jaw. The disrespect you give me when you act like this isn't real. Don't act tough. You guys disrespect us, are you kidding me?"
Host Matt Shrivington stood up to separate the two and tried to make the situation a bit less tense, but Waller continued to express his frustration about the disrespect both he and Knight were appearing to be subjected to. The segment ended awkwardly, as neither Waller nor Knight looked pleased.
“You know, you don't see NFL players go on to talk shows and they go, ‘You wear helmets, this doesn't hurt you! Hey, I'll put on a helmet and pads and then hit me.’ That would never happen because they know how disrespectful it is, but for some reason with wrestling, they're allowed to say these things. I think it's a case of we need to stand up for what we do. The real ones who do this, or who watch it as religiously as like you do for example, Justin, like you know how bad this is on our bodies. In my head like not only have I given my body to this industry, all my friends, all my family back home in Australia. I move halfway across the globe to give my life to give my energy to something to chase a passion and I go home, and I get disrespected like that. That's what frustrated me, so you know I was having fun with it. It was never going to go past what it was but that was a legit reaction and legit frustration coming from me.”
