Jon Moxley Issues High Praise For Current WWE United States Champion LA Knight
LA Knight is the WWE United States Champion and a household name these days, but Jon Moxley remembers the grind Knight went through to get into that position. He has high praise for it too.
During an interview with CBS Sports, Moxley spoke about Knight's time in the pro wrestling business and said while it seemed like he was a success overnight, it took many years of "eating s***" to get there.
"The thing I love about it is, it's the perfect example of an overnight success story that took 20 years," Moxley said of Knight. "People think, in all walks of life, they have such impatience for stuff and they give up as soon as things turn hard and as soon as there are challenges in front of them, especially in this sport with such ups and downs. Nobody's road is consistent and good all the time to the top.
"They give up so quickly. No matter what anybody told him, he had his vision and intention and stuck with it for years and years and never wavered. All of a sudden, one day, people think they picked him up out of the blue like they had a WWE casting call one day and they hired him. No, it took 20 years of eating shit to get to that point. That's a lesson people should learn from."
Moxley and Knight have crossed paths when they were both independent wrestlers, but never inside of a major promotion.
Knight is the current United States Champion in WWE, after defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Moxley was a former United States Champions while he was in WWE, and is now the current AEW World Champion.
This Saturday night, Moxley will defend his championship against Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear 2024. Other announced matches on the show include Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley, Jay White vs. Adam Page, and more.
