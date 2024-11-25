WWE Release Never-Before-Seen Footage Of CM Punk's Survivor Series 2023 Return
WWE has just dropped never-before-seen footage of CM Punk's Survivor Series 2023 return on their YouTube channel.
After nearly 10 years, CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE with a surprise entrance at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago, Punk's hometown.
The crowd had already been amped up by the return of Randy Orton, who was sidelined for a year with injury, when Punk's music hit after the main event had already ended.
Watch the moment below.
Punk's appearance was by far the most talked about moment of the event. Since returning, Punk's had a memorable feud with Drew McIntrye which culminated in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024. After Bad Blood, Punk took a short hiatus, stating he was going to go home and spend some time with his family.
Punk was let go by WWE in 2014 after a rift between him and Vince McMahon grew over Punk not being featured in the main event of WrestleMania. Punk later claimed in an interview on the Art of Wrestling podcast that he received termination letters from McMahon in the mail the day of his wedding.
