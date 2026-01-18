New Details Emerge On Elayna Black's Contract With TNA Wrestling
You may know her as Cora Jade, but after taking an extended break in 2025, Elayna Black is back in professional wrestling.
The former WWE Superstar made a shocking appearance for TNA Wrestling on the big Thursday Night iMPACT! debut on the AMC Network. She was introduced by fellow new signee Daria Rae, formerly known as Sonya Deville in WWE, who has been brought in as an on-screen authority figure.
Black was surprisingly released by WWE in May of last year, and she made a brief return to the independent scene with appearances for ALW, BLP and GCW before announcing that she needed to step away from the business for the betterment of her mental health.
Prior to this past Thursday night, Black's last appearance in a wrestling ring was at Prestige Combat Clash on July 13, 2025. Coincidentally enough, Elayna and Brooke Havok lost a tag team match that night to Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, who both departed TNA Wrestling the very night that Black made her official debut with the company.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now been able to learn a few details about the contract that brought an end to Elayna Black's wrestling sabbatical.
"Elayna is scheduled to be a full-on member of the TNA roster after stepping away from wrestling six months prior," Ross Sapp reported Saturday evening. "She’s signed to a one-year contract that goes through the 2026. We have not heard of conversations between Black and other companies prior to signing."
Elayna Black and Daria Rae are not the only stars to sign new deals with TNA Wrestling
Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture was the first to break the news Saturday that Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, had both agreed to new deals with TNA Wrestling.
The former AEW and ROH stars first made their impact in TNA Wrestling when they crashed the El Paso tapings back in December. Dutch and Vincent told Salcedo that it felt like the right fit from the moment they arrived.
“The vibe in the locker room and everything, everybody was just so welcoming. You could feel the passion in everybody.” Dutch said before Vincent chimed in. “It kind of has this fresh start feeling for us, so we’re super excited. This would be the first time for us in TNA together, and we’re really looking forward to it and seeing how everything plays out.”
The Righteous will challenge The Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at TNA Genesis Saturday night.
