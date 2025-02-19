Gunther Gets Candid About WWE Creative Direction And Facing Jey Uso At WrestleMania 41
Gunther has been the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for 200 days, but the Ring General has only recently felt like he's gotten into the groove of his title reign. Just in time for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
While speaking to the Daily Mail this week, it's fair to say Gunther didn't express overall exuberance with the direction of his career toward the tail end of 2024.
"I don't think the last few months were ideal for me," Gunther said. "I lost to Cody [Rhodes], and then everything that, that feud with Priest, it didn't allow me to show the best side of me, if that makes sense. But I think now I'm back to my old self, I feel my mojo again."
The Ring General has been one of the more dominate champions in modern WWE history, having held gold for far more days than not since he debuted on the main roster in 2022.
WrestleMania 41 presented Gunther with an opportunity to really cement his legacy with a win over someone like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk or Seth Rollins. But then Jey Uso shocked the world by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania," Gunther told the Daily Mail. "I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."
Gunther has wrestled Jey Uso in 13 singles matches since the start of last year, and not once has the former Intercontinental Champion been able to able to walk away with pinfall or submission victory the Ring General.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has nothing to gain and everything to lose when they square off again this April. Gunther may not like that he's facing Jey Uso, but it is a creative decision he certainly understands.
"I think if you have somebody like Jey that has such a movement behind him and such support from the audience, you have got to do something with that," Gunther said. "I've got to give it to him, in general, he's a very likable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice."
Jey Uso's rise from underdog to the main event of WrestleMania reminds Gunther of Daniel Bryan and the Yes Movement ahead of WrestleMania XXX. He calls it a truly special situation that's unfolding ahead of the biggest show of the year.
"And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that. But... leave me out."
