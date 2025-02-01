WWE WrestleMania 41 Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
For the first time in the event's rich history, the Showcase of the Immortals is heading to Las Vegas as both nights of WrestleMania 41 will emanate from the world-class home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have headlined the last two epic WrestleMania events in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, and both the American Nightmare and Tribal Chief figure to be prominently featured this year as well. Could a rubber match between these respected rivals be in store?
After missing out on his triumphant return to WrestleMania last year, CM Punk has his sights set on finally headlining the biggest wrestling show in the world in 2025. It's an inch that Punk has been dying to scratch, but he'll be facing some stiff competition for that top spot. That includes from his old buddy John Cena.
The 16-time World Champion is rolling the dice one final time to see if he can end his career at WrestleMania as a winner. Will John Cena go out on top or will he roll snake eyes?
Don't think for one second that we've forgotten about the Women's Division. Whether it's Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair or a bevy of others, the stars are expected to shine bright out in the desert.
Here is everything we know about WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:
When is WrestleMania 41?
Night One: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Night Two: Sunday, April 20, 2025
WrestleMania 41 start time
Night One: TBD
Night Two: TBD
Where is WrestleMania 41?
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How To Watch WrestleMania 41 Night One & Night Two
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Match Card (Announced)
No Matches have officially been announced at this time.