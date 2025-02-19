WWE Rumors: Latest WrestleMania Plans for Jacob Fatu, AJ Styles And Finn Balor
Does Jacob Fatu still love Solo Sikoa? Perhaps not, if the latest rumors regarding WrestleMania 41 come to fruition.
Solo recently returned to SmackDown after a brief hiatus, needed in the aftermath of his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat during the Raw on Netflix premiere. Sikoa says he's 'good now' and ready to help his family regain the WWE Championship.
The best chance for that to happen anytime soon would likely require Fatu to outlast John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul inside the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month in Toronto. The Samoan Werewolf would then go on to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 41, but new reports suggest that won't be happening.
On the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast, insider X account WrestleVotes claims that recent creative discussions are instead steering Jacob Fatu toward a match against his former Tribal Chief in Las Vegas.
"I don't know what everybody's plans are... but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob vs. Solo. So after months of speculation that Solo is gonna wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."
In a separate update, WrestleVotes says WWE is also considering a first ever WrestleMania match-up between former Bullet Club leaders with AJ Styles taking on Finn Balor.
As of this writing, only two matches have officially been announced for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' with Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (02/19/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
WWE Star Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks) Discusses Name Change And Reasons For AEW Fall Out
AEW Reveals Double Or Nothing 2025 Date And Location