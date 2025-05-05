Gunther Suspension Lifted, Will Confront Pat McAfee On WWE Raw Tonight
The suspension handed down by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to Gunther has been lifted and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will appear on this week's show to confront Pat McAfee.
The two are scheduled to face one another in a match Saturday night at WWE Backlash.
Pearce informed the WWE Universe of Gunther's lifted suspension in a post on social media Monday afternoon. In it, Pearce confirmed that Gunther was no longer suspended and that he would be in Omaha for Raw for a face to face segment with McAfee. Pearce said that he would moderate that face-to-face and that he wouldn't let things get physically out of hand like they did two weeks ago.
Two weeks ago on the Raw after WrestleMania, Gunther attacked Michael Cole and McAfee stepped up to defend him. He was also attacked and choked out, which led to Gunther being suspended.
Last week on the show, McAfee asked for a fight with Gunther and Pearce obliged and made it official for Backlash.
At WrestleMania 41, Gunther lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso. McAfee has been a strong Jey supporter since he won the Royal Rumble earlier this year.
McAfee has competed in a handful of WWE matches since joining the company. He's wrestled Adam Cole, Austin Theory, and others.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Adam Copeland Talks "No-Win Situation" With Randy Orton After WWE Return
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (5/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Exclusive: Lyra Valkyria Dishes On Complicated Becky Lynch Relationship Ahead Of WWE Backlash
Released WWE Superstar Says She Was "Body Shamed By Bosses And Coworkers"