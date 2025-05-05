WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (5/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tonight is the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Backlash goes live this coming Saturday night.
The fine folks of Omaha, Nebraska will have the pleasure of witnessing the greatness of Becky Lynch later this evening. The Man has come around to the CHI Health Center and has every intention of calling out Lyra Valkyria ahead of their clash for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Lynch has dropped her former protégé two weeks in a row. Will she go for the hat-trick tonight or wait to handle her business this weekend in St. Louis?
Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman are scheduled to be on the show tonight. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has promised that this new and powerful alliance has a message for the WWE Universe.
This comes after they sent a clear message to Sami Zayn this past Monday night. The underdog from the underground found out what happens when you turn down an offer from Seth Rollins. Zayn was mercilessly speared four times by Bron Breakker and then stomped into the canvas by The Visionary himself.
While we know that Rollins, Breakker and Heyman will be in the building tonight, the jury is still out on Zayn. Has Sami had enough or is he thirsty for more punishment?
The Women's World Champion will be in action this evening. After she knocked off Roxanne Perez in a tag team bout last week on NXT, The Genius of the Sky will see if she can go back-to-back against The Prodigy. This time in singles competition.
Penta is set to go one-on-one with JD McDonagh and Rusev will compete in his first WWE match in years. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Omaha. Check back often for updates.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
IYO SKY has been on a heater lately. After successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, the Genius of the Sky went toe-to-toe with NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. That match ended in a no contest after Roxanne Perez sprung a surprise attack. SKY got a bit of revenge last Tuesday on NXT when she teamed with Jordynne Grace to defeat Perez & Giulia. Now she'll get The Prodigy in singles action tonight on Raw.
Rusev vs. Otis
It's been over five years since Rusev last competed in a WWE ring, but that streak will come to an end tonight when he takes on Otis. After losing himself in the abyss following his departure from WWE in 2020, Rusev says he was able to find himself once again. He fixed himself. He redeemed himself. Now he's on a mission to 'save' other members of the WWE locker room from wasting their talents and that lesson can only be taught through pain. It appears he's chosen Otis as his first student.
Penta vs. JD McDonagh
JD McDonagh made his return to WWE a couple weeks back on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 41 and made sure that Dominik Mysterio didn't lose his newly won Intercontinental Championship to Penta. The man with zero fear then returned the favor last Monday by costing McDonagh and Finn Balor their tag team match against the War Raiders. Penta and McDonagh will now go one-on-one live tonight on Netflix.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska