Adam Copeland Talks "No-Win Situation" With Randy Orton After WWE Return
WWE Backlash is less than a week away and current AEW star Adam Copeland was recently asked about one of the most overhyped (simply by the sheer definition of it's promotion) matches in that particular PLE's history.
The WWE Hall of Famer made his shocking return to professional wrestling over five years ago at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Soon after he would renew an old rivalry with longtime frenemy Randy Orton.
Cope, still wrestling as Edge at the time, and The Viper would face off against each other twice in the months that followed the Rumble. First in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, and then again over the summer at Backlash in a match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."
That's quite the claim to make weeks ahead of the bell ever ringing, but WWE pushed forward with the promotion. Speaking to Inside the Ropes earlier this month, Cope admitted that the match felt like a 'no-win situation.'
“I’m still really proud of it, and the circumstances that Randy and I were put in to pull something off were pretty ridiculous. You tell me, ‘We’re going to build the greatest wrestling match ever, only there’s no audience.’ Well, what does that even mean? There’s no such thing as the greatest anything, unless you’re in an actual athletic contest."
Copeland said it's easy to point to the best hockey team every season, because they are the ones who are hoisting the Stanley Cup. Professional wrestling is far more nuanced.
"There’s no such thing as a greatest match, because it’s different for everybody," Cope said. "But okay, here we go, let’s give something a shot here. And it was super fun. It was a great challenge, but I wish that one had an audience, for sure."
The 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' took place inside of a mostly empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also a match that halted Copeland's triumphant return dead in it's tracks as he ended up tearing his triceps.
Edge would not return to action until he won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match the following January. He would go on to face Roman Reigns and Bryan Danielson in the main event of WrestleMania 37 for the now retired WWE Universal Championship.
