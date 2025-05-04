Released WWE Superstar Says She Was "Body Shamed By Bosses And Coworkers"
After a report by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer began to do the rounds on social media, stating that many of the recent NXT releases were down to people not training hard enough, two of the released talents responded emphatically.
Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade also claimed she had been "body shamed " by "bosses, coworkers and fans" during her time in NXT.
Jade was responding to a tweet from fellow former NXT Women's Tag Champ Gigi Dolin, who was also released this week, in which Dolin hit back at the claims.
Dolin posted to X, "When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise."
Jade followed up with a reply of her own, commenting:
"This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy!"
On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said of the releases, "Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do.
“And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.”
Both women are set to start taking bookings in four weeks time when their non-compete clauses expire. Jade is set to wrestle under her former Elayna Black moniker, while Dolin is referring back to Priscilla Kelly.
Dolin and Jade were two of 17 releases from WWE this week that also included the likes of Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
