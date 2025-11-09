Hip-Hop Star Westside Gunn Speaks Out On Being Removed From WWE Raw

Wrestling fans might know the hip-hop star Westside Gunn due to his work with All Elite Wrestling, where he created the entrance theme for The Hurt Syndicate faction, has accompanied wrestlers to the ring, or his several mixtapes and albums that have references to professional wrestling.

Most recently, he released the third installment of his Heels Have Eyes trilogy, a series of mixtapes that featured the likes of Virgil and "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase on the cover artwork.

Westside Gunn would take to social media with a lengthy post covering how the WWE has treated him despite the respect he has shown to the promotion.

"For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember, I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally...when I started making music i incorporated in everything like WU TANG did karate, I made ppl who hated the product watch it again I made it look kool, when at the time ppl thought it was nerdy." Westside Gunn

He continues to mention how he was kicked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw, claiming he was removed for absolutely nothing.

"I even just went viral for spending 50k on suites.. on my soul I’ve only been respectful, I tried having conversations with 1 individual bc he’s causing all of these unnecessary cases and tbh he hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats...Monday night raw starts at 8pm I was kicked out by 803 after spending 5k for a seat plus travel, hotel etc…. in my own city for absolutely NOTHING!!!!" Westside Gunn

Heels Have Eyes 3 would receive promotion with a giant billboard showcasing Virgil and Ted DiBiase in Times Square. Since these issues have come to light, Gunn has removed the previous covers from streaming platforms, instead replacing them with images of indie wrestler Joshua Bishop.

Westside Gunn's Wrestling Promotion

Westside Gunn has taken his passion for professional wrestling and started his very own promotion, Fourth Rope (stylized as 4th ROPE).

Fourth Rope Wrestling had their first event back in the summer of 2024 and have regularly put on shows since. They have had some big-name talents such as The Hardys, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, Gabe Kidd, and several others in the last year.

