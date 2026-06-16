Jalen Brunson Makes Unexpected Danhausen Admission After Knicks NBA Title Win

The New York Knicks are the champions of the NBA for the first time in over 50 years, and because of their remarkable postseason run, Danhausen has become the king of the Big Apple.

The wonderfully bizarre WWE superstar gained national mainstream attention after he uncursed the Knicks following two consecutive losses to the Atlanta Hawks in their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs.

New York went on to win 15 of their next 16 games, sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers (sorry Miz) to reach the NBA Finals, where they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the title.

YOU ARE UNCURSED!!



Congratulations to the 2026 NBA Champions @nyknicks, courtesy of @DanhausenAD 👏 pic.twitter.com/spGZrwcPpi — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

It wasn't just that the Knicks won a championship, it's how they won it. New York was facing a 22-point deficit in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland before they stormed back to win in overtime.

The Knicks were also down by 12 points or more in every game of the NBA Finals, including the largest halftime deficit of 27 points in finals history in Game 4, and came back to win four of those games against the Spurs to claim the series.

This may all have been the result of having a curse lifted off the Knicks organization, and it may not. Feel free to believe what you like, but NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 points in the decisive Game 5 against San Antonio, is a believer.

Jalen Brunson says you have to believe in Danhausen's abilities

Danhausen | Netflix

Several members of the Knicks organization, including noted WWE fan Jalen Brunson and Head Coach Mike Brown, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The famed actor, comedian and talk show host acknowledged Danhausen's role in the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship, and he asked Brunson if he bought into his magic abilities.

“At first, I was a little skeptical,” Brunson said to Fallon. “But, I mean, you have to believe it now. You have to believe it now.”

Danhausen followed up with a few social media posts on Tuesday morning, largely thanking Brunson for acknowledging his abilities. He also assured Jimmy Fallon that he was safe from any and all curses, at least for now.

WWE has wisely pounced on Danhausen's connection to the New York Knicks' championship run. The company has released a line of merchandise to mark the occasion, and Danhausen is expected to be involved in the championship parade in New York this Thursday.

Plans are also reportedly in the works to have both Danhausen and Knicks players at Saturday Night's Main Event next month, when Madison Square Garden hosts the Peacock exclusive live special.