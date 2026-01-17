TNA Has Expressed Interest In Top Independent Wrestling Star (Exclusive)

While TNA Wrestling may be in the middle of a transition period with its roster and media rights, it does appear to be open to bringing in some new names.

TNA debuted on the AMC Network on Thursday night, airing its first episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! on its new home. This came on the heels of striking a multi-year media rights deal with the network, with the promotion hoping to capture new eyes to start off 2026.

While several notable talents did not appear on the show, or have departed TNA altogether, The Takedown on SI has learned that the company is interested in one of the top independent wrestlers on the circuit today.

Multiple TNA sources told The Takedown on SI that indie star Richard Holliday has been a name brought up frequently among the TNA locker room as of late, with several outright pushing he be signed by the company to management. One pitch The Takedown on SI was made aware of was to have Holliday be revealed as Mr. Elegance, a role that would ultimately go to AJZ.

It is unclear as to whether or not Holliday has had any formal discussions with TNA at this time, even as several in management and on the roster have expressed interest in working with him.

Holliday's emergence in wrestling

Leon Slater was among several mainstay TNA talent who did not compete on the AMC premiere. | WWE

The 33-year-old Holliday expanded his brand quite a bit in 2025, becoming one of the top names in independent wrestling. He spent six years with MLW from 2018 to 2024, at one point being a headlining piece of The Dynasty stable alongside the likes of AEW World Champion MJF and Hammerstone.

In 2025, he tweaked his character to center on his "signature move" (a low blow), picking up significant steam on the circuit. Holliday also previously battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma and would earn a WWE tryout upon returning to wrestling not long after.

MORE: Update On Whether AJ Styles Will Wrestle In TNA Again Before Retiring

TNA is currently in the middle of a roster overhaul, with The Rascalz notably leaving for AEW ahead of the promotion's AMC debut. TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater was unable to be at the premiere as well, as he was dealing with visa issues and ended up working on SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes. Several other TNA wrestlers have had their contracts expire, with The IInspiration dropping the Knockouts Tag Team Championship and departing afterwards.

The company will host its Genesis pay-per-view on Saturday night, a show that will be main-evented by Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Deathmatch.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Latest On Roman Reigns' Return And Shift In WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans

Major Update On Possible Undisputed WWE Title Match For WrestleMania 42

Street Profits Update Amid Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming

New Details Emerge On Powerhouse Hobbs' Rumored WWE Debut