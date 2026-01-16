WWE SmackDown Results (1/16/26): Trick Williams Calls His Shot, Fatal 4-Way Match Set

Trick Williams wants the world to know that he looks like money and feels like money, because he is money.

The former NXT and TNA World Heavyweight Champion defeated Matt Cardona on Friday night on SmackDown to qualify for the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and by the end of the night, the other competitors were informed that he's heading to Montreal to "whoop that ass".

Sami Zayn also qualified for next Saturday night's Fatal 4-Way Match by defeating Ilja Dragunov, but he didn't have much time to celebrate the victory. Trick Williams stole the spotlight by blasting him from behind with a clothesline, and then he dropped him again with a brutal Trick Shot knee strike.

Randy Orton and Damian Priest also punched their tickets to Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes delivered a promise to Jacob Fatu that he may live to regret, and Carmelo Hayes stole the show along with TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's episode of SmackDown from the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Drew McIntyre | WWE

Drew McIntyre kicked off the show, complete with a fleet of bagpipers to play him down to the ring, and the first and only British WWE Champion received a hero's welcome from the crowd in London. They absolutely could not wait to sing and chant his name.

The Scottish Warrior took his sweet time getting into the ring and soaked in every bit of adulation from the fans before he stated that he, "prayed for this and it happened." He said all the love he received from fans across Europe this week was great, but then he told them all to go screw themselves.

The only person that McIntyre needed to thank was himself, for always believing in himself. He declared that the "Vanilla QB1 Era" was over and revealed that the contract for Three Stages of Hell last week included a no-rematch clause for Cody Rhodes.

“Screw you. Seriously, screw you. When I got fired, where were you? 99% of you weren’t there for me. You did nothing. There’s only one person I need to thank, and that person is me.”



LMAOOO DREW MCINTYRE TURNED ON THEM SO FAST 😭#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/dRfJXGmwWq — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) January 16, 2026

Randy Orton soon interrupted the new WWE Champion. He told McIntyre what the world already knew: he does not like Drew, and he's looking forward to taking the title off of him via the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.

Jacob Fatu then made his way down to the ring and immediately attacked McIntyre. As Orton watched them fight into the crowd, The Miz snuck up behind The Viper and dropped him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Randy Orton defeated The Miz to advance to the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite starting off the match with a major advantage, The Miz just could not find a way to beat the 14-time World Champion. He hit Randy with a second Skull Crushing Finale, but he was able to kick out at two. The Miz attempted a third, but Orton spun out of it and hit an RKO out of nowhere to pick up the win.

After the match was over, a camera captured Drew McIntyre walking backstage with a concerned look on his face. He ran into Ilja Dragunov, who let The Scottish Warrior know he was coming for the WWE Title. McIntyre said he didn't have time to chat because he had a mentalist after him, but he did issue a quick warning. Drew said he wasn't the one who knocked out Jacob Fatu's teeth, but he'll have no problem taking out some of Dragunov's teeth.

Bo Dallas to Solo Sikoa & The MFTs



“The lantern has never been a weapon. We carry it in the dark so the dark doesn't carry us."#SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/pOYQj6bJ2v — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 16, 2026

We heard from Bo Dallas via pre-recorded video. He made a guarantee to Solo Sikoa and The MFTs that the Wyatt's stolen lantern would return to them, like a moth to the flame.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Women's United States Champion Giulia & Kiana James. The Beautiful Madness and her business associate were in control for a majority of the match-up, but as Giulia and Flair were exchanging blows center ring, James attempted to sneak tag herself into the match after Giulia had been knocked into the ropes. She didn't see that Alexa had done the same on the other side, however, and Kiana ran right into a Sister Abigail that gave the win to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend hit the ring after the match was over. They ambushed Charlexa and took out both women before they could really celebrate their victory. Giulia got in Nia's face following their attack, but Kiana James pulled her away before things got physical between them.

Fans heard from Solo Sikoa in a pre-recorded response to Bo Dallas. He was holding the Wyatt's lantern and said that the fireflies are now in his possession and Uncle Howdy's legacy is now in his hands. If Dallas wants the lantern back, then the Wyatt's will need to put the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against The MFTs. Solo said that would be just the first step in bringing all the gold on SmackDown to his family tree.

“Let me make it official. I’m officially declaring myself as the first entrant in the 2026 Royal Rumble.” - Cody Rhodes



CODY RHODES HAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED HIMSELF FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QlUH9FUAYi — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) January 16, 2026

Cody Rhodes came out next to address his loss to Drew McIntyre, and he received a mixed reaction from the crowd at best. He eventually won a majority of the audience over by speaking about his history in London and declaring it a city that deserves WrestleMania.

He acknowledged that he does not get an automatic rematch for the WWE Championship, but said that was no problem. The American Nightmare has no issue doing things the old-fashioned way, and he officially declared for the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On the topic of Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes said that the Samoan Werewolf has a massive receipt coming his way and he promised to beat the brakes off his ass.

Trick Williams defeated Matt Cardona to advance to the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event. Trick Willy had all the momentum from the moment he entered the arena to a massive Superstar reaction from the London crowd. Cardona made it a fight, but he was practically knocked out of his boots by a powerful shoulder tackle. Williams then lowered the knee pad, lined him up, and took Cardona out with the Trick Shot.

London native Kit Wilson came out to a great ovation after the match was over, and he chucked Cardona into the steel ring steps before dancing into the ring to his bop of a theme song. Wilson cut a promo on toxic masculinity, but was soon taken out by a pissed-off Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf called Cody Rhodes down to the ring for a fight, and he was more than happy to oblige him. Dozens of security guards soon followed Cody to the ring, and they struggled to pull both men apart.

Back from a commercial break, it was announced that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had booked Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24.

Damian Priest defeated Solo Sikoa to advance to the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event. Priest knew the numbers game was not going to be in his favor, and there were multiple instances where the MFTs got involved and nearly cost Priest the match. The Wyatt Sicks would eventually arrive to even the odds, and when Sikoa decided it was more important to keep Uncle Howdy from taking back his lantern, Priest caught him with a South of Heaven Chokeslam to punch his ticket to Montreal.

Howdy briefly took the lantern back into his possession, but he ran into a big boot from Talla Tonga. The big man then grabbed the lantern and helped Solo Sikoa to Gorilla Position.

Drew McIntyre ran into Sami Zayn backstage and reminded him that his record against the Scottish Warrior is 0-11. McIntyre said if Sami happened to make it to the Royal Rumble that nothing would change.

Damn, Leon Slater and MELO gave us a PLE worthy match #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/2RZDE4ouXh — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 16, 2026

Carmelo Hayes defeated TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to retain the Men's United States Championship. Justified 'This is Awesome" chants for this one. Both men put their insane athletic ability on display with moves like a reverse Spanish fly from Hayes and a diving forward flip over the ring post by Slater. After surviving a First 48, Slater attempted a suplex off the top rope, but Hayes reversed it into an avalanche cutter to retain the title.

Tama Tonga approached Shinsuke Nakamura backstage. He said after The MFTs win the WWE Tag Team Championship next Friday night, that he's going to make his move to win the Men's United States Title. He warned Nakamura to stay out of his way.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom brought the Spider-Man meme to life to trick Johnny Gargano. Frazer took Johnny down backstage with a right cross and then informed him that they have a match next week on SmackDown.

Johnny Gargano is ambushed backstage by TWO Axioms!pic.twitter.com/PyzRsyamB0 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 16, 2026

Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green. With WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill watching at ringside, The Juggernaut made quick work of the two-time Women's United States Champion with the Direct Effect power slam. Grace challenged Cargill to then get in the ring, but when Jade stepped onto the ring apron, she was accidentally knocked off by a charging Chelsea Green. Grace took the opportunity to pick up the WWE Women's Championship belt and pose with it.

Trick Williams and Damian Priest had an exchange of words backstage that led Priest to issue a challenge for SmackDown next Friday night. It was then announced a No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and Giulia and Kiana James would also take place next week.

Sami Zayn defeated Ilja Dragunov to advance to the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Underdog from the Underground got his win back against the Mad Dragon after an incredibly hard-hitting affair. With blood trickling down from his eyebrow, Dragunov leapt off the top rope for a senton splash, but the back of his head came crashing down into Zayn's knee. Sami took advantage with an exploder suplex in the corner and then delivered a Helluva Kick square to Ilja's jaw to pick up the win.

SAMI ZAYN DEFEATS ILJA DRAGUNOV AND ADVANCES TO THE FATAL FOUR WAY MATCH TO DETERMINE THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDER FOR THE UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP 😮‍💨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4RC491GONd — SCLionWrestling (@SCLionWrestling) January 16, 2026

After the match was over, Trick Williams ended Zayn's celebration with a clothesline from behind and then took him out with a Trick Shot knee strike to close the show.

