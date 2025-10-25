WWE SmackDown Results [10/24/25]: McIntyre Takes Out Rhodes & Jimmy Uso, Jade Cargill Turns Heel
Drew McIntyre's long road to winning the WWE Championship for a third time in his career may be reaching its end.
The Scottish Warrior picked up some major momentum Friday night on SmackDown in Tempe, Arizona. Not only did he defeat Jimmy Uso in the main event No Disqualification Match, he also dropped Cody Rhodes with a stiff Claymore Kick before the show went off the air.
McIntyre has one more opportunity at capturing the WWE Championship next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, and The American Nightmare's recent downward spiral — fueled by uncontrollable frustration — is showing no signs of slowing down.
Jade Cargill made her return to SmackDown and shocked the live audience by turning heel on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.
Damian Priest also made his return to the show, and not-so-surprisingly spoiled another opportunity for Aleister Black to become the Men's United States Champion. And the MFT's continue to assert their dominance on the rest of the locker room.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso had a brief powwow backstage ahead of the American Nightmare's show opening promo. Big Jim thanked Cody for fighting on behalf of his cousin Jacob Fatu last week. Rhodes then advised Jimmy to make sure he does what's best for him when it comes to his recent issues with Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw.
The WWE Champion made his way down to the ring and received yet another great ovation from the SmackDown crowd. Rhodes admitted that he was out of character when he cracked Drew McIntyre in the face with his title belt last week, but rhetorically asked if he needed to apologize for his actions.
Drew McIntyre very quickly interrupted and asked the crowd why they continue to cheer for Rhodes. He again brought up all the times he's been screwed over when pursuing the WWE Championship, most recently by Cody himself at Wrestlepalooza and last Friday night on SmackDown. McIntyre said he's been screwed out of the WWE Championship so many times that he's become obsessed with 'finishing his story.'
On the topic of who attacked Jacob Fatu last week, McIntyre once again denied being the one responsible. He then said it may have been Jimmy Uso, suggesting he was finally sick of the rest of his family having more success than him. Drew said Big Jim could have taken a page out of his wife, Naomi's playbook, which prompted Rhodes to cut him off.
Cody was ready for another fight after those comments, but he didn't get the chance. Jimmy Uso attacked Drew from behind and the two brawled until security personnel could separate them.
Back from commercial break, we see that McIntyre and Jimmy Uso were still fighting backstage as security guards struggled to keep them apart. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was eventually able to get Jimmy alone, and per his request, booked Big Jim in a No DQ Match with McIntyre later on in the show.
Tama Tonga & JC Mateo defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix. This will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, but Solo Sikoa and the rest of the MFT's played a major role in this one. While Nakamura was dealing with Mateo outside the ring, Sikoa distracted the referee and allowed Tala Tonga to give Fenix a monster choke slam onto the ring apron. Tama Tonga then hit his new running elbow finisher, that he calls The Cutthroat, for the win.
Chelsea Green attempted, unsuccessfully, to recruit Women's United States Champion Giulia into the Secret Hervice. Kiana James showed up mid-conversation and shut her down by calling her a discount diva, which Chelsea hilariously took as a compliment.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James. This was a surprisingly competitive match given James' lack of in-ring action this year. Stratton eventually put her down with the Prettiest Moonsault Evet and was quickly attacked after the match by Giulia. The Women's U.S. Champ hit the Arrivederci on Tiffany, but Jade Cargill ran down to the ring to make the save.
Cargill would then shock the Tempe crowd during her triumphant return to the show by blasting Tiffany Stratton with a huge clothesline. She would complete her heel turn by taking the WWE Women's Champion to the outside and throwing her repeatedly into the steel ring steps. She closed out the segment by holding up the WWE Women's Championship belt.
Cathy Kelley would catch up with Jade backstage after a commercial break. Cargill said she has learned from her mistakes. Most important of which is that power is rewarded in WWE, not patience. It was later announced that she would face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov ran into each other backstage, with Zayn putting over the importance of the Men's United States Championship Open Challenge. He said if anyone has what it takes to carry it forward, it's the Mad Dragon.
Ilja Dragunov defeated Aleister Black to retain the Men's United States Championship. This was an insanely intense and physical match-up that could have gone either way, but it was the outside interference of a returning Damian Priest that proved to be the difference. The Outlaw's arrival provided Dragunov with the window he needed to connect with the Torpedo Moscow and score the three count for his first official title defense.
Priest, who was sporting burn marks around his left eye after getting blasted with a fireball a few weeks ago, made his move toward Black, but both Zelina Vega and her husband were able to escape through the crowd.
Cathy Kelley conducted a backstage interview with Carmelo Hayes. Following his attack on The Miz last week, Melo said he considers the two of them to be even. He's ready to get his singles career back on track and prove to all his supporters that he is, in fact, HIM. Hayes was interrupted by Kit Wilson, who accused him of being toxic. Melo challenged him to a match next week.
Fraxiom and #DIY caught up with each other backstage. Nathan Frazer asked Johnny Gargano what happened to the match they were supposed to have, and he started spouting off excuses as Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae and himself walked away. Tama Tonga then popped up behind Fraxiom and sent them a message by giving a throat slash gesture.
Cathy Kelley spoke with Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair in the locker room and asked if they saw a social media invite to Raw this coming Monday night from Bayley. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions did see it and said they would be in Anaheim to show Bayley and Lyra Valkyria what a real team looks like.
Nia Jax would barge in during the interview and warn Charlotte not to get too close to Alexa, because she's likely to stab her in the back. Bliss responded to the seven year-old callback by saying people can change, but if she's looking for the old Alexa, she can find her in the ring next Friday.
Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso in a No DQ Match. Big Jim more than held his own in what was arguably one of the biggest singles matches of his career. He had the Scottish Warrior on the ropes after delivering a Samoan drop through a table, but Drew battled back by throwing a chair into Jimmy's face as he went for a top rope splash. McIntyre then lined up Jimmy and hit a Claymore Kick to pick up the victory.
After the match was over, McIntyre began choking Jimmy with a steel chair until Cody Rhodes ran down to the ring to finally get the fight he wanted at the top of the show. Rhodes would battle Drew outside of the ring and eventually toss him over the barricade. Cody then jumped into the ring to check on Jimmy and Drew snuck up behind him with a Claymore Kick to end the show.
