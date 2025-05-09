Huge Update On Alexa Bliss’ Status Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Tonight
Is Alexa Bliss’ WWE return in the works?
The five-time WWE Women’s Champion returned to the company for the first time in two years when she was a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, where she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.
Some fans pondered whether that would lead to a potential one-on-one match between the two at WrestleMania 41 or beyond, but Bliss has competed in just two matches - SmackDown on February 7 and the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 - since that point.
However, it appears that Bliss may be back sooner rather than later.
PWInsider reports that she is currently scheduled to be at tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. It’s unknown whether Bliss will actually appear on the show, but her being backstage is a notable development.
As noted in the report, one of the reasons that she didn’t compete at WrestleMania 41 was due to her waiting on creative for her connection with The Wyatt Sicks, who have not appeared on WWE television in months.
MORE: Jonathan Coachman Explains Why He Thinks Bayley Is Washed Up In WWE
Bliss reportedly signed a new five-year deal with WWE prior to her Royal Rumble return.
Should she make an appearance on SmackDown, it could hint at potential big plans for her heading into a summer that features several noteworthy WWE shows.
WWE will hold another Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, Money in the Bank on June 7, and a two-night Summerslam on August 2 and August 3.
