Triple H And CM Punk Share Conflicting Explanations For Early WWE Relationship Issues
Both Triple H and CM Punk admit that their relationship was rocky early on in WWE, but both credit competing reasons for why the dynamic was the way it was.
In the new WWE Unreal series on Netflix, both men talked about why they each had disdain for the other when they were both talents. Triple H says it was a lack of trust that led to their poor relationship, but Punk says it was because Triple H became an office guy while he was a full-time talent.
“Initially, Hunter and I clashed because I was a main talent roster full-time the same time he was a main talent roster full-time, so there’s that competition, and a lot of that generation was looking down at kids like me, saying ‘Oh, you’re here to take my spot," Punk said.
"Well, I’m not gonna let you, or at least it’s gonna be a fight.’ Halfway through my career here, he becomes office and now I’m like ‘f*** you. You can’t tell me anything.'"
Triple H's response was much different. He said, “I always felt like my job was, I’m in between office and the talent," Triple H said. "But Punk would never let me assist, and he would then sometimes attack me. There would be moments where we’d have a meeting, and he’d come at me and I’d leave there thinking, like, ‘this little motherf***er…’ Punk didn’t trust me, and I didn’t trust Punk.”
Punk left WWE for nearly ten years in 2014 when he walked off a show right after the Royal Rumble. Prior to rejoining the company in 2023, Punk said he put his issues with Triple H to bed. Punk said both men had grown over the last 10 years and they could do business with one another again.
Punk returned to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series. At that time, Triple H was in his first full year as Chief Content Officer of WWE and head of creative, a role he took over from Vince McMahon after McMahon left the company in 2022.
CM Punk wrestled in the night one main event of WrestleMania this year, his first ever. At the WWE SummerSlam PLE this weekend, Punk is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
