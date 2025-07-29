Wrestling On FanNation

Wyatt Sicks Themed Attraction Announced For Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando and WWE work together to create an attraction based around The Wyatt Sicks faction.

Ethan Schlabaugh

Promotion image for the Wyatt Sicks Universal attraction
Promotion image for the Wyatt Sicks Universal attraction / Universal Orlando/WWE

Creepy horror-themed gimmicks are common in the world of professional wrestling, and the biggest one active in WWE has been that of the Wyatt Sicks faction, led by Taylor Rotunda, a.k.a. Uncle Howdy.

In a collaborative effort between Universal Orlando/Universal Studios Hollywood and the WWE, there will be an attraction centered around these characters and the group for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. The attraction will be running until November 2nd, 2025.

Inside Universal states that the attraction will have guests go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy while also having features that honor the legacy of Bray Wyatt.

Uncle Howdy together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in

Brian Glenn, Inside Universal

The Wyatt Sicks group came together in June 2024, led by Uncle Howdy and featuring a host of WWE talent such as Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. Their creation was teased in the April 2024 documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, with Taylor implying the return of his Uncle Howdy character.

The faction had a couple of storylines with Chad Gable and later Karrion Kross's Final Testament faction, before finding tag team championship success when Gacy and Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team titles on SmackDown.

Wyatt Sicks Uncle Howdy
Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks could be back on WWE TV soon. / WWE.com

Ethan Schlabaugh
