Wrestling On FanNation

MJF To Challenge Averno For The CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship This Friday

MJF is returning to Arena Mexico, this time in pursuit of gold.

Lyric Swinton

AllEliteWrestling.com

The partnership between AEW and CMLL continues to strengthen.

This Friday, former AEW World Champion MJF is returning to Arena Mexico to challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The match was announced on July 23 and made official today when the match graphic was released, signifying that they would be main eventing the show.

CMLL 7/29/25 MJF vs. Averno match graphic
CMLL 7/29/25 MJF vs. Averno match graphic / CMLL

MJF made the challenge on July 16 in a video where he stated that his goal was to take a championship that "means more to Místico than any other championship". Averno has held the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship for 487 days and has been a frequent rival of Místico's in the past.

The bitter rivalry between MJF and Místico dates back to AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where the two stars faced off with an inconclusive finish and MJF dishonorably stole Místico's mask in front of his home crowd in Arena Mexico.

Weeks later, MJF would make a surprise return to his old stomping grounds in MLW to brutally attack Místico. The two men would also come face to face again at AEW All In Texas in the men's Casino Gauntlet match, which MJF won.

MJF at Grand Slam Mexico
MJF at Grand Slam Mexico / All Elite Wrestling

MJF has made it clear that Friday's appearance in CMLL is merely the next step in taking everything from Místico, but despite his current focus on the top CMLL star, MJF has a lot on his plate in the U.S.

In addition to holding a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the men's Casino Gauntlet, MJF has growing friction with his Hurt Syndicate teammates and bad blood with Mark Briscoe and current AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Outside of wrestling, he's celebrating the #1 movie in the world on Netflix as part of the cast of "Happy Gilmore 2".

It's been announced by AEW that he'll appear live this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Jim Ross Gives AEW Star Athena Her Flowers

Wyatt Sicks Themed Attraction Announced For Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Triple H And CM Punk Share Conflicting Explanations For Early WWE Relationship Issues

Mercedes Mone Wins Eighth Championship At Prime Time Wrestling Show In Poland

Published
Lyric Swinton
LYRIC SWINTON

Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

Home/AEW