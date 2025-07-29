MJF To Challenge Averno For The CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship This Friday
The partnership between AEW and CMLL continues to strengthen.
This Friday, former AEW World Champion MJF is returning to Arena Mexico to challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The match was announced on July 23 and made official today when the match graphic was released, signifying that they would be main eventing the show.
MJF made the challenge on July 16 in a video where he stated that his goal was to take a championship that "means more to Místico than any other championship". Averno has held the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship for 487 days and has been a frequent rival of Místico's in the past.
The bitter rivalry between MJF and Místico dates back to AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where the two stars faced off with an inconclusive finish and MJF dishonorably stole Místico's mask in front of his home crowd in Arena Mexico.
Weeks later, MJF would make a surprise return to his old stomping grounds in MLW to brutally attack Místico. The two men would also come face to face again at AEW All In Texas in the men's Casino Gauntlet match, which MJF won.
MJF has made it clear that Friday's appearance in CMLL is merely the next step in taking everything from Místico, but despite his current focus on the top CMLL star, MJF has a lot on his plate in the U.S.
In addition to holding a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the men's Casino Gauntlet, MJF has growing friction with his Hurt Syndicate teammates and bad blood with Mark Briscoe and current AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Outside of wrestling, he's celebrating the #1 movie in the world on Netflix as part of the cast of "Happy Gilmore 2".
It's been announced by AEW that he'll appear live this Wednesday on Dynamite.
