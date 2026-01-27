CM Punk Sends Heartfelt Message to AJ Styles After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
AJ Styles could be just days away from his WWE career coming to an end.
The future Hall of Famer will face Gunther this Saturday afternoon at the Royal Rumble, and if he loses, he will be forced to retire from WWE.
The mere possibility of that taking place brought World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk down to the ring Monday night on WWE Raw to interrupt what could have been Styles' farewell promo. The Best in the World said it would be a shame if CM Punk and AJ Styles never wrestled one-on-one in WWE, and he offered his old rival a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.
Punk and Styles put together a spectacular main event match, before it was ruined by Finn Balor. Perhaps motivated by being left out of the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday, The PrinXe decided to send a message to the World Heavyweight Champion that his pursuit of Punk's title is not over.
Balor stood tall as Monday night's broadcast came to an end on Netflix, but after the cameras were shut off, the focus shifted back to Punk and Styles.
The Phenomenal One grabbed a microphone and expressed his gratitude to the people of Toronto, before Punk took the opportunity to give AJ his flowers.
“Look I don’t know what happens in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when AJ Styles takes on Gunther. I just know that I’m going to be glued to the monitor, watching just like every one of you," Punk said. "I don’t care who knows it publicly, it has been a privilege to know you. It’s a privilege to call you a friend, it’s an honor to share the ring with you. I speak as a fan, I hope Saturday’s not it, but if it is... man, what a hell of a career. I love you brother, thank you.”
The belief is that Styles will be retiring this weekend. Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that to be AJ's plan in a now-deleted Instagram post, just a few hours after they faced each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is pro wrestling, however, and nothing is a thing until it's a thing.
WWE Royal Rumble Card (Announced):
- AJ Styles vs. Gunther - if Styles loses, then he must retire from WWE
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship
- The 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com