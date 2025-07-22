Intercontinental Title Match Revealed For WWE SummerSlam
Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam.
The summer extravaganza is set for August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and a host of matches have already been announced for the card, including Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
However, it was unknown if Dominik would put his title on the line after weeks of him stating on Raw that he had not yet been cleared to compete.
That changed on this week’s Raw in Houston after Dominik once again found himself trying to stay away from AJ Styles, who hilariously played the role of valet, janitor, and WWE official all in the same show.
But after Raw general manager Adam Pearce forced Dominik to be evaluated by a member of the WWE medical team, the current Intercontinental Champion took advantage of the situation and attacked Styles from behind.
Dominik then picked up the title and told Styles that he would see him at SummerSlam.
The match will be Dominik’s first title defense since he defeated Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7. Dominik won the championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against then champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 back in April.
As for Styles, he’s coming off his highly anticipated return to TNA at Slammiversary on Sunday, where he delivered a message to new X Division Champion Leon Slater.
