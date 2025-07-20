TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results, Highlights, And Live Blog
One of the biggest nights in TNA history goes down inside UBS Arena on Sunday as TNA Slammiversary invades New York.
The signature TNA event contains high profile championship and grudge matches in front of one of the biggest TNA North American crowd ever, but the return of TNA legend, AJ Styles, may provide the most newsworthy part of the show.
Styles is expected to appear at Slammiversary, but nobody knows to what end. Another match? A TNA Hall of Fame induction? We'll know tonight at TNA Slammiversary on TrillerTV.
The main event of the show features a Triple Threat Match for the TNA World Championship. Former NXT Champion, Trick Williams, defends against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in what should be a personal war. Hendry is attempting to get his championship back and Santana is looking to win the belt in front of his hometown crowd.
It's winner take all in the women's division on TNA Slammiversary. Masha Slamovich takes on NXT star, Jacy Jayne, and both the TNA Knockouts Championship and the NXT Women's Championship will be on the line during the bout.
In a grudge match, Mustafa Ali takes on long-time rival, Cedric Alexander. Both men have a history of great matches together -- including on the pre-show at WrestleMania 34 -- but this battle is a personal one.
TNA Slammiversary Live Blog
-The show began with a video tribute to TNA and it's history. Highlights included AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and other TNA legends.
-Mustafa Ali opened the show with his entrance and was followed by Cedric Alexander. The bell rang as soon as both men got into the ring.
-After being kicked out of the ringside area by the referee, Tasha Steelz got back into the ring and got in the face of Alexander. Alexander and Steelz traded verbal jabs and Steelz tried to slap Alexander in the race. Instead, Alexander hit her with the Lumbar Check.
-Mustafa Ali defeated Cedric Alexander after hitting a 450 splash off the top rope. Ali hit the move right after Alexander hit Steelz. It's the first time Ali has beaten Alexander.
-The announce team ran down the full TNA Slammiversary card.
-Joe Hendry was interviewed backstage. Hendry said that there was a special feeling in the air and that he would be walking out of the show with the TNA World Championship.
-The System and Matt Cardona made their entrance to the ring. Right after, DarkState walked out. The tried to surround the ring to start the match, but The System started beating them up before the bell rang. JDC hit DarkState with a Sabu dive and then the match began.
-The System and Matt Cardona defeated DarkState. Eddie Edwards stopped a DarkState pin, which turned into momentum for his team ahead of the victory.
-A recap video aired for the Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell match. After, Blanchard made her way to the ring and was followed by Hartwell. The announce team played up the fact that both women were good friends earlier in their careers.
-Indi Hartwell defeated Tessa Blanchard after three finishers. Hartwell countered Blanchard's top rope Magnum move and then hit her own for the win.
-After the match, Hartwell was interviewed, but then attacked by Blanchard. Blanchard turned her attention to the interviewer and destroyed her with repeated shots to the steel steps. TNA officials broke up the attack and sent Blanchard backstage.
-A recap video aired that highlighted the Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne winner take all match. Jacy Jayne made her entrance with Fatal Influence and Slamovich walked out next.
TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results:
Mustafa Ali defeated Cedric Alexander
The System and Matt Cardona defeated DarkState
Indi Hartwell defeated Tessa Blanchard
TNA Slammiversary Card:
TNA World Title Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
TNA Knockouts World Championship & NXT Women's Championship Title vs. Title Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Jacy Jayne (c)
TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater
TNA World Tag Team Championship Four Way Ladder Match: The Nemeths (Ryan & Nic Nemeth) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Fir$t Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Ash & Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jess McKay) - Countdown To Slammiversary
TNA's Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. 4TH ROPE's Real1, Josh Bishop & Zilla Fatu
