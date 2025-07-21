Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Wants 'Little B*tch' Seth Rollins Healthy
Roman Reigns is pulling absolutely no punches when it comes to Seth Rollins and his apparent knee injury.
While the jury is still out on the severity of Rollins' condition, The Tribal Chief is showing a willingness to be patient when it comes to getting revenge for what happened to him during WrestleMania 41 weekend. But it does not sound like he has the best intentions for his former Shield stablemate once Seth is good to go.
The OTC made his return to Raw this past Monday night and delivered a solid beating to both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saving both Jey Uso and CM Punk in the process. WWE has now posted a Raw Vlog that chronicled his comeback and Reigns spoke about potentially having to wait to get his licks in on The Visionary.
“Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don’t wish injury on anybody, cause I’d rather him just be here so I can whoop his ass myself. I prefer a healthy little bitch so I can smack him up. But we’ll see, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what the landscape is. I’m always looking for the keys to the kingdom. I’m owed an army the way I look at it, so I’m still the Tribal Chief. I’m still fit to lead. Believe that.”
There has still be no firm confirmation on how long Rollins will be out of action after he suffered (what he claims to be) a serious knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was scheduled for an MRI last week, but the swelling was too great to get a definitive diagnosis.
Roman Reigns, meantime, will be in Houston, Texas for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw. It's possible that's where we will find out how the Tribal Chief will factor into SummerSlam this year, with the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' just two weeks away.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
