WWE To Reportedly Earn Massive Sum For Hosting Survivor Series In San Diego
WWE will potentially earn up to $5 million to bring its annual Survivor Series event to San Diego this November.
A new report by Wrestlenomics indicates that the Touring Marketing District in San Diego will account for $650,000 of the overall budget and that the San Diego Padres will pay $4.25 million in other expenses. Survivor Series will take place inside Petco Park, the home of the Padres.
According to the report, the Smackdown prior to or the Raw after Survivor Series could emanate from the same location.
While the full submitted budget for Survivor Series totals $5 million, the report doesn't indicate exactly how much WWE will bring in from that budget. If it clocks in at the five, it will be one of the more lucrative events WWE has been paid to put on in the United States.
Survivor Series has been the event that has hosted War Games the past few years in WWE. Prior to that, the Survivor Series events were known for being multi-person tag team brawls including brand supremacy matches between Raw, Smackdown, and NXT rosters.
WWE Survivor Series 2025 airs live from Inside Petco Park on November 29. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (7/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Wants 'Little B*tch' Seth Rollins Healthy
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's New Wrestling Promotion Secures FOX Streaming Deal