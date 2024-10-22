NXT Preview (10/22/24): Halloween Havoc Go-Home Show Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's a big night on the CW Network as several Superstars look to make one final statement ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc this Sunday at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
NXT Champion Trick Williams will go face-to-face with Ethan Page after the former Champion left him laying this past Tuesday. Meantime, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will no doubt be scouting their opponents this Sunday when Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer team up for the first time since signing with WWE.
Shawn Michaels is never shy about letting his Women's Division shine, but tonight is extra special as two NXT alumni return to action on a Tuesday to take on Meta-Four. Jaide Parker, Tatum Paxley and Oba Femi are all set to wrestle as well.
Here is your preview for the Halloween Havoc Go-Home Show for NXT.
Match Card (Announced)
IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley
Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino
Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley
Trick Williams and Ethan Page Meet Face-To-Face
Damage CTRL invades NXT to take on Meta-Four
Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson have their sights set on becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but their pursuit of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill has drawn the ire of Damage CTRL. Meta-Four have become a fly in the ointment of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane's own title aspirations. Could tonight's winner earn that coveted rematch against the tag champs?
Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer with a Halloween Havoc tune-up match against Fatal Influence
The second women's tag team match of the night will see Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer team up for the first time ever. They'll take on Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley on Fatal Influence in what will be a formidable tune-up contest ahead of their match against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade this weekend at Halloween Havoc.
Luca Crusifino battles Oba Femi for the Family
Oba Femi will get his opportunity to win back his NXT North American Championship when he faces Tony D'Angelo this weekend at Halloween Havoc, but first things first. Luca Crusifino has been tasked with softening up the big man tonight on NXT. Will Luca do right by the family or will Oba pick up a bit of momentum prior to facing off with the Don of NXT?
Jaida Parker takes on Tatum Paxley
Jaida Parker interrupted Tatum Paxley's playtime last week on NXT and needless to say she was not very happy about it. Parker is not one to play games, so you can expect she'll be all business tonight when she faces Paxley in one-on-one action.
NXT Champion Trick Williams to face off with Ethan Page ahead of Halloween Havoc
Ethan Page outlasted Wes Lee and Je'von Evans last week to become the new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship. Ego then sent a message to the champ by taking out Trick Williams to close out the show. Both men will battle it out for the gold one final time this weekend at Halloween Havoc. What will Ethan and Trick have to say to one another when they go face-to-face tonight on NXT?
How To Watch NXT Tonight:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: The CW Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Peacock (Next day)
