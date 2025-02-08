Wrestling On FanNation

Isla Dawn Announces Departure from WWE

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn has apparently been released from WWE.

Rick Ucchino

Isla Dawn announces she done with WWE
Isla Dawn announces she done with WWE / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It appears as though WWE is not finished with it's latest round of roster cuts.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn posted an Instagram story Saturday morning that indicated she'll be a free agent within the next 90 days.

Dawn becomes the seventh Superstar to either be released, or not have their contract renewed, in the last day. She joins Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, AOP and Paul Ellering in departing the company.

Isla Dawn
Isla Dawn Instagram Screen Grab / Isla Dawn Instagram

"Here for a good time not a long time. See you in 90"

Isla Dawn

Dawn spent a majority of her WWE tenure alongside her tag team partner Alba Fyre. The Unholy Union captured both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships together, but their usage on television slowly dwindled after they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Titles back to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Bash in Berlin last August.

Isla competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and signed a contract with WWE shortly afterward. She debuted on NXT UK in June of that year and spent four years there before moving to the United States to wrestle on NXT in the fall of 2022.

The Takedown on SI wishes Isla Dawn all the best moving forward.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Results (2/7/24): McIntyre, Belair and Bliss Qualify for Elimination Chamber, Solo Sikoa Returns!

Harley Cameron Talks 'Tenacious' Musical Influence Ahead of AEW Collision Halftime Concert [Exclusive]

Several WWE Talents Released Including Sonya Deville, AOP and Blair Davenport

Kevin Owens Signs New 5-Year Contract With WWE

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE