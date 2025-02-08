Isla Dawn Announces Departure from WWE
It appears as though WWE is not finished with it's latest round of roster cuts.
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn posted an Instagram story Saturday morning that indicated she'll be a free agent within the next 90 days.
Dawn becomes the seventh Superstar to either be released, or not have their contract renewed, in the last day. She joins Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, AOP and Paul Ellering in departing the company.
"Here for a good time not a long time. See you in 90"- Isla Dawn
Dawn spent a majority of her WWE tenure alongside her tag team partner Alba Fyre. The Unholy Union captured both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships together, but their usage on television slowly dwindled after they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Titles back to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Bash in Berlin last August.
Isla competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and signed a contract with WWE shortly afterward. She debuted on NXT UK in June of that year and spent four years there before moving to the United States to wrestle on NXT in the fall of 2022.
The Takedown on SI wishes Isla Dawn all the best moving forward.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results (2/7/24): McIntyre, Belair and Bliss Qualify for Elimination Chamber, Solo Sikoa Returns!
Harley Cameron Talks 'Tenacious' Musical Influence Ahead of AEW Collision Halftime Concert [Exclusive]
Several WWE Talents Released Including Sonya Deville, AOP and Blair Davenport