Kevin Owens Signs New 5-Year Contract With WWE
After much speculation about his future, Kevin Owens has officially re-signed with WWE.
Friday started with Owens himself hinting that he had re-signed with the company. In a post on X, Owens wrote, "If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.”
That oddly specific number seemed to allude to a five-year contract with WWE that would have been signed around one week ago. Now, Fightful Select has confirmed that is indeed the case.
According to the report, Owens' new deal started the day of the Royal Rumble (this past Saturday). It will keep him with the company until January of 2030, at which point Owens will be 45 years old.
Owens had last re-signed with WWE in late 2021 on a three year deal. At the time, it was heavily rumored that he might jump ship to AEW. At that point, AEW was seen as the hot promotion with the arrivals of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to their roster.
However, Owens decided to stay put at WWE and was rewarded with some high-profile feuds. That included a WrestleMania match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, just months after Owens re-signed, as well as his most recent work with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
Kevin Owens originally signed with WWE in 2014. He has been with the company ever since.
