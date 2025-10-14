Iyo Sky Reveals What Makes Her Chemistry With Rhea Ripley Magical
Iyo Sky is arguably the best women's wrestler on the planet at this point in 2025. She's been world champion, had classic matches throughout the year for WWE on the biggest stages possible, and is a regular weekly highlight on the flagship company show, WWE Raw.
Many of those key moments this year have included a special dance partner for Sky in the form of an opponent. A wrestling soulmate?
Her name is Rhea Ripley.
In a sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sky talked in detail about her chemistry with Ripley and explained why they are great wrestling dance partners. The key to the magic? They are opposites.
"Rhea Ripley and me have chemistry. We are totally different people. She's tall. She's muscular. And, she's so cool. She's so muscular and I'm running fast. I'm so small. I can flip and she's not a flipping person. We're so much the opposite, which is why we are making great chemistry."- Rhea Ripley
Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are rivals in the ring, but also partners. Both women teamed together at WWE Crown Jewel over the weekend and defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match. This week on WWE Raw, they were laid out by those very same opponents.
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky have unfinished business
This year, Sky and Ripley were involved in a classic triple threat at WrestleMania, which also featured Bianca Belair. Sky successfully retained her WWE Women's World Championship in that match.
Ripley and Sky squared off in a main event championship singles match this year as well. The battleground was the second-ever all-women's PLE - WWE Evolution 2. Ripley and Sky wrestled a classic, but didn't have a definitive winner due to a Money in the Bank cash-in.
With both women down in that match, Naomi ran down to the ring, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, and turned the match into a triple threat. Naomi ended up walking out of the show as the world champion.
Iyo Sky has been with WWE since 2018. She wrestled in the second Mae Young Classic tournament and made it all the way to the tournament finals. Sky made her main roster debut alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam in 2022 as part of the Damage CNTRL faction.
Sky is a multiple-time world champion in WWE, a former NXT Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
