WWE Raw Results [10/13/25]: Bron Breakker & 'The Vision' Turn On Seth Rollins
Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turned on Seth Rollins on WWE Raw at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight faced off in a Triple Threat Match in the main event to determine the next opponent for Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship, and it was Punk who notched the win to earn his highly anticipated rematch with the champ.
However, it was what happened after the match that shocked WWE fans. Rollins came into the ring to taunt Punk, but Breakker then speared Rollins, and Reed delivered a Tsunami on 'The Visionary' Breakker got in Paul Heyman's face, and Breakker held up the title as Heyman stood in the middle of them and held up their arms.
What's next for Breakker, Reed, and Heyman after turning on their leader? And how will Rollins respond to their betrayal?
Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley went one-on-one with Kairi Sane, Jimmy Uso tried to earn some revenge on Bronson Reed, Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and much more.
Here is everything else you may have missed from Monday's episode of Raw in Perth:
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
- The Vision kick off the show. Seth Rollins reminds everyone who he is and says that while Raw is about him, he wants to recognize the greatness in the ring. Rollins says Paul Heyman came to him in his moment of need, and they have solidified him as the undisputed GOAT. The two hug, Heyman kisses Rollins on the cheek, and then Rollins kisses Heyman on the head.
- Rollins turns his attention to Bron Breakker next and calls him the undisputed future of the industry. Rollins says Bronson Reed could not have defeated Roman Reigns six months ago, but Rollins gave him the knowledge to destroy Reigns. Rollins anoints Reed as the new Tribal Chief.
- Rollins asks Perth who the greatest World Heavyweight Champion is, and then says there is no one on his level. Rollins says Reigns needed The Shield and The Bloodline, while Cody Rhodes needed him to beat Reigns. Rollins says he has never needed anyone, including Reed, Breakker, or Heyman. Rollins has chosen the men in the ring, and they have chosen him. The pyro goes off to celebrate Rollins as the new Men's Crown Jewel Champion.
- Rusev confronts Penta, and he says he talked to Adam Pearce and he'll face the winner of the match between Penta and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.
- Dominik Mysterio defeats Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Rusev came down to the ring, but Penta dived over the top onto him. Meanwhile, Dominik grabs a hammer from the timekeeper's table. He puts the title in the middle of the ring to distract the referee, and then hits Penta with the hammer. Dominik goes up top and hits the Frog Splash on Penta to retain the title.
- Jackie Redmond asks LA Knight about the Triple Threat Match. Knight says this is match is for the World Heavyweight Championship because he's gonna beat Rollins. CM Punk walks up and says Knight isn't gonna pin him or ever be world champ. Knight suggests Punk is headed to the back of the line.
- Asuka starts yelling at Kairi Sane about losing at Crown Jewel. Sane apologizes and says she can fix things. Asuka says she needs to fix the dishonor and wants her to face Rhea Ripley. Sane shows off a bruise from the tag team match at Crown Jewel and tries to beg Asuka, but Asuka slaps her in the face.
- Rhea Ripley defeats Kairi Sane. It's worth noting that Sane has her old theme music back. During the match, Asuka and IYO SKY go at it outside the ring. Asuka gets on the apron to try to distract Ripley, but SKY pulls her off. Ripley then hits the Riptide on Sane for the victory.
- After the match, Asuka attacks SKY from behind, but Rhea kicks her off the apron. Ripley sets up Asuka for a Riptide on the announce table, but Sane hauls off on Ripley with a kendo stick. Asuka then hits a DDT on Ripley on the table.
- Jimmy Uso tells Jey Uso that he's gonna get Reed. Jimmy asks Jey about being blamed for helping Reigns at Crown Jewel. Jey says Reigns said it himself, and it's his way and he only looks out for himself. Jey says maybe they should do the same. Jey can't make the same mistake he did in Paris trying to stick his neck out for Reigns. Jey and Jimmy argue, and Jimmy says they can both handle their own business.
- Bronson Reed defeats Jimmy Uso. Jimmy does his best to take the fight to Reed, but it's Reed who showcases his power throughout the match. Reed hit a Tsunami to score the win.
- Breakker joins Reed after the match to celebrate, and Breakker hits a spear on Jimmy for good measure. Reed picks up Jimmy, and Breakker hits another spear. Breakker goes for a third spear, but here comes Jey! He superkicks Reed, but Reed hits a splash to Jey in the corner. Jey hits another superkick to send Reed reeling. Jimmy says he didn't need Jey's help, and Jey isn't happy about that.
- Lyra Valkyria tells Bayley she isn't sure if she can trust her. Valkyria says that unless she can trust Bayley, this is a one-off with them teaming together. Bayley laughs in her face.
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. In an interesting development, Valkyria tries to slap some sense into Bayley, and that sets her off to run wild on Rodriguez and Perez. Bayley hits the flying elbow and Rose Plant on Perez for the win.
- Rollins tells Heyman the last six months are nothing compared to what the future looks like for them, and he sees something big on the horizon. Rollins tells Breakker and Reed that it's the most incredible weekend of his professional life. Rollins ranks the birth of his child, marrying his wife, and seeing Breakker and Reed grow among his proudest moments. Rollins says there is no one who can knock him off the mountaintop.
- Pearce wants an update on Ripley and SKY. AJ Styles walks up and says Crown Jewel was awesome. Pearce thanks Styles for what him and John Cena did, and Dominik interrupts. Dominik asks Pearce about why he's facing Rusev next week and how he's the only fighting champ. Styles says he has a good point and suggests him and Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the tag titles next week. Pearce makes it official.
- Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Rusev vs. Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship is set for next week.
- Jackie welcomes Stephanie Vaquer and congratulates her on becoming the second Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Vaquer is excited about her win, but Rodriguez and Perez interrupt. Perez says she was the last person to beat SKY, and she should be champ. Vaquer says Perez should stop crying and do something about it. Perez says she will on her time.
- CM Punk defeats LA Knight and Jey Uso in a World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match. Jey throws Knight face-first into the steel steps. Jey goes up top for the Uso Splash, but Punk gets the knees up. Punk then hits the GTS on Jey for the win.
- After the match, Breakker drops Jey with a spear and stares down Punk but then runs around the ring to spear Knight. Breakker hits Punk with a spear, and Reed hits a Tsunami. Rollins taunts Punk and says he'll never be world champ. But then BREAKKER SPEARS ROLLINS! Then Reed hits Rollins with a Tsunami! And Heyman raises the hands of both men! A stunning turn.
