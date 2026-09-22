IYO SKY Reveals Why She Was Worried About Rhea Ripley Before WWE Injury

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but Ripley has been sidelined recently due to an injury. SKY has commented on Ripley's absence and her upcoming return.

Ripley and SKY have faced each other in the ring, and they have also teamed up as Rhiyo. They became a popular duo, and many fans had been hoping to see them have a rematch during Ripley's reign as the WWE Women's Champion.

However, Ripley has been out of action since June due to a torn meniscus. She had surgery in August and is reportedly expected to be out longer than initially expected.

In a new interview, SKY shared her thoughts on Ripley missing time due to her injury and addressed her looming return.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

IYO SKY says she was worried about Rhea Ripley before injury

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, SKY was asked whether she had talked to Ripley during her absence. She explained that they haven't spoken to each other very much, but she understands why Ripley needed some time away.

“So, I’m not a texting person," SKY said. "I’m not a phone call person, so we haven’t talked too much, like talk, talk, talk, but I told her I understand what she do and why she needed to take time for now. I really know she was being too busy, way busier than me. She was all over the world, she had main events, she had championship matches, and she had media interviews."

SKY continued by noting that during their time as a tag team, she saw how busy Ripley was. The former champion stated that Ripley needed some time away, and she would come back when she's stronger than ever.

"I was thinking about, when we were RhiYo, she been to Crown Jewel in Australia, and she was crazy busy," SKY said. "I [was] always watching by her. Sometimes, I think about her, oh my gosh, she’s overworking, something like that. Now, she’s injured. That makes me sad, but she needs time to take time…but also, I know her personality. She will come back when she is much stronger than before."

As of this writing, there is no official word on when Ripley will return to the ring. It's safe to say that many fans are excited for her eventual comeback, and The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.