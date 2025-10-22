WWE Reveals Final Location And Date For 2026 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event
Next year's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, as noted, will be held in New Orleans, and it will be the latest the company has ever run the show during the calendar year.
WWE announced on Wednesday morning that the 2026 edition of the event will go down on Sept. 6, 2026. This is one week later than previously announced.
It was also revealed that the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. will host the show. It will be the first time WWE has held a major non-television show at the arena since NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April of 2018. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque had previously announced the show would be held in the city, but it was unclear what the venue would be.
It is the first Premium Live Event or Pay-Per-View of any kind that WWE has held in the city since WrestleMania 34.
New Orleans and WWE
Despite the gap, New Orleans and WWE have a rich history of holding major events in conjunction with one another.
The first major event WWE ran in New Orleans was back in January of 2001, when the company held the Royal Rumble event at what is now the Smoothie King Center. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble match that night, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania X-Seven, where he would turn heel and defeat The Rock with the help of Vince McMahon.
MORE: Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
The city is perhaps best known for hosting both WrestleMania XXX and WrestleMania 34, however. The former saw Daniel Bryan defeat Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton all in one night across two matches to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It is also where The Undertaker's iconic undefeated WrestleMania streak came to a close at the hands of Brock Lesnar.
New Orleans was originally supposed to host WrestleMania 42, having been formally announced by The Rock. However, it was revealed not long after that the event would be returning to Las Vegas instead, and would be held at Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row.
This past year's Money in the Bank show was held at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Seth Rollins won the men's briefcase, while Naomi took home the women's.
Both would successfully cash in, winning their respective world titles. Traditionally, the show is held in May, June, or July, making this the latest WWE has ever held the event.
