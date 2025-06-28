Jade Cargill Crowned Queen Of The Ring At WWE Night Of Champions
Fans who pack into this year's SummerSlam will need to bring an umbrella, because a storm is coming to MetLife Stadium.
Jade Cargill became the third woman ever to win the Queen of the Ring when she defeated Asuka in the tournament finals Saturday afternoon at WWE Night of Champions.
The Empress of Tomorrow appeared to be closing in on what would have been a another major victory in career, but when she went flying through the air for the Empress Impact, Cargill was able to use her signature strength to pluck her out of the sky. She then dropped Asuka with a massive Jaded to pick up the three count and win the crown.
Cargill is now heading on to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' where she will presumably challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, in what will be her first ever opportunity to win singles gold in WWE.
Stratton successfully defended her title against Nia Jax Friday night on SmackDown in a Last Woman Standing Match, but it's entirely possible she has another championship match or two ahead of SummerSlam this August.
WWE has two major events coming up in a couple of weeks with Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 coming to Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. A WWE Women's Title Match has not currently been announced for either event.
