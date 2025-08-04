Janel Grant Releases Statement Following Brock Lesnar's Return At WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar has always been one of the most polarizing pro wrestlers in WWE history. Whether it be for breaking the Undertaker's WrestleMania streak or his continuous part-time status as a superstar attraction, people always have something to say about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.
The controversy surrounding Lesnar on Monday afternoon, however, doesn't concern the squared circle less than 24 hours removed from his return.
Janel Grant is a former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon in January 2024, alleging emotional, physical, and sexual abuse along with trafficking.
A revised version of the lawsuit was filed a year later which named Lesnar in the suit. The lawsuit alleged Lesnar received explicit content of Grant as an incentive to sign a new deal with WWE in 2021.
And seven months after the naming of Lesnar in the amended version of the 2024 lawsuit, the 10-time WWE World Champion made his shocking return to the promotion by delivering a thunderous F5 to John Cena in front of over 50,000 people at MetLife Stadium.
Janel Grant's statement
A statement released by Grant's spokesperson in response to Lesnar's appearance at SummerSlam was posted on X on Monday, August 4.
"For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable."
The statement also elaborated on what this return could mean for the future of the lawsuit and WWE. Grant's team looks forward to the facts of the entire case being revealed in a court of law.
"This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong..."- Grant spokesperson on X
The declarative message closed with a final statement referring viewers and people interested in the case to the "updated complaint", likely referring to the revised January 2025 update.
"In the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant's updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE."- Grant spokesperson on X
The last time WWE fans had seen the Beast Incarnate was at the 2023 edition of SummerSlam two years ago. He closed a trilogy of matches with Cody Rhodes inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
After the F5 delivered to Cena to close the second night of SummerSlam, it seems like the next match on the farewell tour is all but official.
As fans remain patient to see what's next for Lesnar on either Raw or Smackdown, Grant's team remains patient for the "full set of facts" to be released at the right time.
