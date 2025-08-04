Three New WWE Raw And SmackDown Dates Announced
Now could be your chance to catch the best pro wrestlers on Earth perform their craft.
WWE has announced three new locations and dates for upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown.
The three shows cross through three different states in just a one-week span. The three newdly added shows will build up to the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia on October 11. By the time September 19 rolls around, WWE will be almost three weeks removed from Clash in Paris August 31.
New WWE Raw And Smackdown Dates
Date
City
Show
Venue
Friday, Sept. 19
Toledo, Ohio
Smackdown
Huntington Center
Monday, Sept. 22
Evansville, Indiana
RAW
Ford Center
Friday, Sept. 26
Orlando, Florida
Smackdown
Kia Center
Tickets for the three shows go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local time. An exclusive presale will be made available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting Wednesday August 6 at 10am local if you use the code "WWETIX". The exclusive presale ends Thursday August 7 at 11:59pm local.
The last time WWE was in Toledo, Ohio was in 2024. The main event saw Drew McIntyre beat Finn Balor in a 12-minute match.
Drew McIntyre collected another main event victory the last time WWE strolled into Evansville, Indiana, pinning Jey Uso in a 14-minute match. Orlando plays host to WWE events often, however, this is the first time Raw or Smackdown will head to the Kia Center in 2025.
The Street Profits became #1 contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championships against D.I.Y. August 16 on an episode of Smackdown last year in the main event of Orlando's last Smackdown.
This announcement comes after WWE and TKO together announced 11 new dates in July.
Before stopping in Toledo on September 19, WWE has dates booked in advance starting September 5 in Chicago, Illinois and stretching all the way through November 24 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tickets for these 11 dates were made available starting July 25.
The three new September dates announced Monday morning promote new World Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Naomi. This announcement comes on the morning after a thunderous first-ever two-night SummerSlam event at Metlife Stadium. The second night of the biggest party of the summer featured the shock return of Brock Lesnar.
John Cena's farewell tour also rolls on, but he'll be without his WWE World Championship. Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena Sunday night to become a two-time WWE World Champion.
