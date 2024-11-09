Janel Grant's Attorney Is Vetting New Claims Against Vince McMahon
The attorney for Janel Grant says that she has been vetting new victims that have come forward with allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.
In an interview with SEScoops, Ann Callis -- Grant's attorney, stated that because of the Grant lawsuit, other McMahon victims have come forward with claims against the former WWE boss and that she is currently going through the vetting process on those claims.
“I can say generally, Janel has been courageous in speaking out about her situation,” Callis said. “Her hope is she is an example to other people who feel that they are not alone and they can speak out themselves and we have been seeing that. I have had several people contact me and we are doing vetting and going through that process.”
MORE: Janel Grant's Attorney Issues Scathing Response To Vince McMahon's Statement
Grant has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon that alleges sexual assault, sex trafficking, and sexual misconduct. Grant's suit includes alleged text messages from McMahon that detail a controlling and abusive relationship.
Because of the Grant lawsuit, McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group -- the parent company of both WWE and UFC. McMahon sold the WWE to Endeavor, who then created TKO Group in 2023. McMahon was installed as Executive Chairman of the company, but was removed when the Grant lawsuit details became public.
Ms. Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the corporate merger of WWE and UFC, on January 26th, one day after Grant’s lawsuit was filed. Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
Recommended
Janel Grant Hires PR Firm Ahead of Netflix Release Of "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries
Why Didn't Janel Grant Participate In Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary?