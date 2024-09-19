Why Didn't Janel Grant Participate In Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary?
The highly anticipated Vince McMahon docuseries titled, "Mr. McMahon" premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on Netflix. All six, one-hour episodes will be released upon the debut.
In the sixth and final episode, the Janel Grant lawsuit will be the topic. In January, Grant filed the lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitus for alleged sexual abuse. Shortly thereafter, McMahon left WWE for the second and final time. Netflix producers reached out to Grant, but she didn't end up getting interviewed for the documentary. The interviews with McMahon happened before his resignation took place.
No one had heard from Grant or her camp about why she didn't participate in the documentary. Did Grant feel Netflix producers wouldn't accurately portray the story she's trying to tell? Or did she feel producers would cherry-pick and clip together statements she made?
"We think Janel deserves the opportunity to tell her full story," Grant lawyer Ann Callis told The Takedown on SI in a media call on Thursday to announce Grant has retained the services of PR Firm SKDK ahead of the documentary.
People who were interviewed for the docuseries include Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and reporter David Shoemaker.
The documentary began production in 2020, but when the Grant allegations came about, it got pushed back to add the final episode that will solely focus on the lawsuit.
"Janelle deserves the opportunity to tell her full story, (and) not be a part of someone else's," Callis said earlier in the call. "She will get her day in court, and McMahon will be held accountable."
